Faith Column: Ill equipped, ill trained and unprepared

History lesson.

10 March, 241 BC. The Battle of Aegates; A naval battle fought between the Republic of Rome and Carthage. Roman expansion was intent on domination. Carthage was but one more nation state to be conquered and brought into subjection under Roman rule.

Rome invested heavily in war. The soldiers, marines and sailors were exceedingly well trained, thoroughly equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and quinqueremes (warships) and totally prepared to conquer in the name of, and for the glory of Rome.

Carthage’s warships had double duty. Their quinqueremes had the necessity of carrying food, textiles and such for the population. Their divided responsibilities resulted in poorly trained sailors and marines, ships over laden with goods of commerce reducing their speed and maneuverability. They were unprepared to face the onslaught of Rome. Although the Carthage’s warships numbered 250 to Rome’s 200, they were quickly and decisively defeated.

Carthage lost 120 ships sunk or captured in the final battle of the 23 year long First Punic War. 10,000 men were killed or captured. Carthage surrendered Sicily to Rome which then owned the Mediterranean and all but erased an ancient and rich culture and changed world history forever.

Application.

March 10, 2021

Your children are ill equipped, ill-trained and unprepared.

It is not their capability that is in question. It is the lack of investment we have given even though knowing full well how belligerent the modern American campus and society is toward our faith.

Unless you as a family, or your church has invested great amounts of time and research into the kids who are academically bound for higher education, or, for that matter, modern American society in general, they are being led into a battle they may not win.

Academics, college culture and modern society are ardently anti-God and increasingly anti-American. And they are not satisfied that your son or daughter may hold views that are not their own. Godlessness on college campus is doing a far greater job of evangelism than we are.

It is quite one thing that Johnny knows who wrote the book of Acts or Sally knows who Malachi prophesied to. It is wonderful that they have a favorite Bible verse. It is totally awesome if they have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ which is ultimately the most important issue in anyone’s life.

It is something else to be prepared to “… have a mouth of wisdom, which all your adversaries shall not be able to gainsay nor resist.” Luke 21:15 Jesus’ disciples were not facing Professors who hold the pen that marks their grade.

“THE TRUTH PROJECT” is an incredibly well-presented work designed to help us have that mouth of wisdom and fact-based information that proves true scholarship supports the claims of our faith. Read the following curricula.

Lesson 1 – Veritology: What is TRUTH? / 2- Philosophy and Ethics: Says Who? / 3 – Anthropology: Who is Man? / 4 – Theology: Who is God? / 5-Science: Part 1 What is True? / 6-Science Part2/ 7-Sociology: What is Man?/ 8-Uno Mystica: Am I Alone?/ 9-The State: Who’s Law?/10-The American Experiment: Stepping Stones/ 11 Labor: Created to Create/ 12 – Community and Involvement: God Cares.

WATCH FOR THE TRUTH PROJECT. Coming your way soon in a venue near you.

TRUTH PROJECT – TRUTH PROJECT – TRUTH PROJECT – TRUTH PROJECT

Let’s not allow divided responsibilities to rob our kids of the tools they will need to win the war for their minds, their spirits and souls. Feel free to contact me at 970-629-9629. May God richly bless

Al Cashion is a former local pastor and member of The Journey at First Baptist in Craig.