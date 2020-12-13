Faith Column: Have a blessed and bright holiday season

What a beautiful season we are in.

As I write this I am looking out of the window and I can see the beauty of the day (looks and feels like fall) and feel the excitement of another Christmas quickly approaching.

The tree in my yard was put up yesterday and the one in the house will soon be up, too. Christmas presents are on my mind.

I love the shiny paper and their colorful ribbons. I want to give presents to all my loved ones. I have been planning and shopping and making things for my friends and family for the past month or so.

I still feel all the excitement I felt as a child when I thought Santa was really coming to my house (I worried that he would miss us because we didn’t have a fireplace).

We were poor but we always had presents. However, I grew up without the most important thing-God’s present: Jesus’s presence.

Though we were poor I know my parents raised us the best they could with the limited resources they had. They instilled good morals and a sense of community in us, too, but not much about Jesus.

My parents both came to a relationship with Jesus later in their lives so as children, we were raised without His presence in our home. I am so glad God had a plan for us and it included putting people in our lives that told us about Jesus and Salvation and how His gift to us is the most important present we could ever receive.

And like any true present, Salvation is given without strings attached. Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (NIV), and Revelation 3:20 assures us, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me” (NIV).

But like any gift, you do have to pick it up, open it, and accept it. If you haven’t done that yet, let this be the year you do so.

I hope and pray that this Christmas season, even amid all of the horrid COVID-19 mess, you have a blessed and bright holiday season and that 2021 is a year full of recovery and blessings for you and your family.

I also hope and pray that if you are ready to pick up that Christmas present, the best and brightest one you could ever have, the present of His personal and real presence in your life, that you will reach out to a church of your choice and talk with them about how you can find out more. Or, call me at Love INC and I would love to share that with you.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

This article was submitted by Patricia Jones. She is the Executive Director of Love INC of the Yampa Valley and can be reached at 970-826-4400.