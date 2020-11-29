Faith Column: God has a purpose, an intention for you today

Pastor Rod Compton



Did you know that God loves you more than anyone else could ever love you?

God proves His love to you by His planning love. Jer. 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “ plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

The Hebrew word for plans is ham ma cha sha vot which means intentions, purposes, and thoughts. Did you realize how awesome God is, that He can be thinking about you all the time. He has no boundaries to His power or ability to see and know everything about everyone at all times. And, He is always planning things for you. He is the Father that will work on our behalf. He continually reminds us that we are on His mind and in His heart. Rom. 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose .

God has a purpose, an intention for you today. You are not here because a random choice, but instead you are here because: Phil. 2:13 It is God Who works in you both to will and to do His good pleasure.

Many people quote this verse and think that God is going to make us rich (prosper you). Riches of this world cannot compare to the glorious riches of living in the will of God. His blessings are greater; His wisdom is deeper; and His love is sweeter than anything this world can offer you.

Dear Father, thank You that we are never out of Your thoughts or Your plans. You are ever watching over us and You desire to show us what true hope is all about. Thank You for Your great love. In Jesus Name, Amen

Rod Compton is the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church. He can be reached at pastorrod77@yahoo.com.