Faith Column: Fear, panic, and death

PS 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation-whom shall I fear?

PS 23: 4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me; your rod and staff, they comfort me.

In this time of fright, terror, consternation, panic, horror, dread, dismay, trepidation, and phobia, it is time we pull together and HOPE that our leaders that we have selected (voted for) can guide us sheep, directing us and setting boundaries for us. Let the Leaders lead and use the weapons at their disposal against the “bugs” or “predators,” however you view the present situation of covide-19. Let us not fight them as they attempt to lead us into safe places and by fighting the enemy with all the weapons they have available to them. In our case we hope the shepherd’s rod (advisors and staff, field personnel) provide comfort for us sheep.

Let us pray that our leaders are given the fortitude, intrepidity, fearlessness, gallantry, and valor to carry out the task at hand. Common sense does not work here for most of us. Common sense requires a degree of experience and knowledge from times past to work and we have not had a plague inside our borders like the Black Plague that hit Europe a couple of centuries ago. Let us pray for ourselves, our family, neighbors, and leaders with full heart and intent.