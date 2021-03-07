Faith Column: Believing in the truth of God

Pastor Rod Compton



Prov. 21:2 Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the LORD weighs the heart.

The Hebrew word for weighs is vetochen which means to measure, direct or weigh. It is interesting how fooled we can be by our own minds and hearts. Sometimes, we may even choose to believe a lie rather than the truth of God. We know that the evil one comes to steal, kill and destroy, but Jesus has come to give us life to overflowing abundance; not just existence, but real life.

This scripture reminds us that God sees and knows everything; every motive, every action, every thought that we have. He knows what is in our hearts. It is also revealing that this word weighs, is used in a familiar passage. Daniel 5 tells the story of Belshazzar, the son of Nebuchadnezzar, and his unwillingness to humble himself before the one true God. In Daniel 5:22-26 we read: “But you, Belshazzar, his son, have not humbled yourself, though you knew all this. Instead, you have set yourself up against the LORD of heaven. You had goblets from His temple brought to you, and you and your nobles, your wives and your concubines drank wine form them.

You praised the gods of silver and gold, of bronze, iron, wood and stone, which cannot see or hear or understand. But you did not honor the God Who holds in His hand your life and all your ways. Therefore, He sent the hand that wrote the inscription.

This is the inscription that was written: MENE, MENE, TEKEL, PARSIN. Here is what these words mean: Mene: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end. Tekel: You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting. Parsin: Your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and the Persians.”

Tekel is the Aramaic translation of the Hebrew word we are looking at today. The LORD told Samuel about his scoping out the new king for Israel from the sons of Jesse: 1 Sam. 16:7 But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The LORD does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”

Dear LORD, You know everything about us. You know what is in our hearts. Please cleanse us daily in the flow of Your great grace and help us to abide in Your loving embrace. Help us to live and move and have our being in You, In Jesus Name, Amen.

Pastor Rod Compton, is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Craig.