Faith Column: Are you a friend of God’s?

Did you know that God loves you more than anyone else could ever love you?

God proves His love to you by providing His friendship love. John 15:15 I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends , for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.

The Greek word for friends is philous which means beloved, dearly loved, a trusted confidant, held in a close bond of personal affection. Jesus is making a special point to let His disciples know that He loves them personally, not just generally. They were is “best” friends.

We all have friends, but we usually only have one or two best friends in a lifetime. Someone that we can lean on and confide in.According to God’s Word, there are some interesting nuances in this word friend. Prov. 17:17a A friend loves at all times.

This tells us that Jesus is going to love you today, tomorrow, next week, next year, forever. His love never ends. Prov. 27:9 A sweet friendship refreshes the soul. This love not only doesn’t end, it has the ability to bring a refreshing, rejuvenating property to our lives.

Prov. 18:24 One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. This relationship is deeper than kinship; it is literally two becoming one.Take some time today and read and meditate on 1 Sam. 18:1 After David had finished talking with Saul, Jonathan became one in spirit with David, and he loved him as himself. David and Jonathan experienced this kind of friendship.

They were willing to love each other even in the worst circumstances that they might face. Ultimately, Jonathan had to choose to protect David rather than to follow the directives of his father, King Saul.

The bottom line here returns to what Jesus tells His disciples and He tells you as His followers: I no longer call you servants, instead I have called you friends.James 2:23 And the scripture was fulfilled that says, “Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,” and he was called God’s friend.

Just remember this; a friend loves at all times, and that is how God loves you.Dear Father, thank You for calling me Your friend. I could never have a friend like You.

You are the best friend that anyone could ever have. I love You. In Jesus Name, Amen.

Rod Compton is the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.