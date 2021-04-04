Faith Column: A more positive outlook

When we feel overwhelmed with the problems that surround us day-to-day; problems such as the pandemic we have suffered for the past year, political strife that has the effect of creating barriers, or other seemly burdensome issues, one thing we can do to help us, individually, feel relief is to give thanks for the wonderful things we have each day. Being thankful has been proven to soothe rough and raw feelings. Our Savior gave thanks prior to raising Lazarus from the dead. When the 5,000 followers were fed from a few loaves and fishes, Christ gave thanks for that which they did have.

Throughout the scriptures, we have been counseled to be thankful, and to give thanks for all the Lord has given us. In Psalm 100, verses 1 through 4, the Psalmist instructs us to “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves: we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.” And in Psalm 95 verse 2 we learn that we should “. . . come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms.”

We live in a most beautiful part of the earth and that is certainly something for which we can be thankful. We can be thankful for life itself and for all of the wonders of life and the experiences we have throughout the journey from childhood to advanced age. In addition to the natural beauty that surrounds us, we have art and music for which we can be thankful. As a population of individuals, we have the opportunity to travel and experience a variety of landscapes, cities; both large and small, and a diversity of cultures that warrant our gratitude.

The Apostle Paul told the Ephesians it is to their benefit to be “. . . giving thanks always for all things.” Having an attitude of gratitude has a definite quality and power to heal. We have a national holiday that is known as Thanksgiving Day. A day set aside for the citizens of this great nation to pay special attention to giving thanks for all that we have and enjoy each day.

Being thankful and having a spirit of gratitude will not keep us from having problems or experiencing heartache or disappointment, but it will help us rise above the problems we face and be able to have a more positive outlook.

Brother Wally Baird is a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Craig.