Elise Sullivan: Pool committee seeks board members

In the three months that the Build a Pool Steering Committee has been working toward its goal of building a community recreation center in Craig, it has raised $22,000 in pledges and engaged multiple community partners — such as the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners, the Craig City Council, Moffat County School District, Colorado Northwestern Community College and multiple local business.

The committee is now looking for seven board members to serve and represent the following areas: Moffat County, the city of Craig, CNCC, MCSD, seniors, the medical community and an open seat.

If you would like to apply, please submit the following information in a statement letter to Downtown Books or KS Kreations.

• Type of seat you are seeking

• Purpose of applying

• Qualifications

• Overview of your vision for the fulfillment of the goals of the organization

• Objectives

• Additional information

• If we institute a structure that has officer positions, are you interested in holding an office?

Please also provide a separate page with your contact information, so our member group can reach out to you with additional details.

If you would like to vote on board members, please attend our public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Craig City Hall.

We are also seeking persons to get more pledges at the Whittle the Wood event.

If you have questions for us, please email me at elise_dekoker@yahoo.com.

This is our opportunity to create the future we desire for Craig and Moffat County. Please join us.

Elise Sullivan, MD

Craig