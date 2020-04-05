Editorial: Yampa Building project a welcome addition to tourism, downtown attraction

The Yampa Building was completed in 1925 and was used as a school for students in first through eighth grade before it was repurposed as the central office for school district administration.

Late last year, the Craig Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city of Craig, wanted to remake the Yampa Building into something the community can appreciate and prosper from.

Considering where the Yampa Building project is at this stage of the game, consider it a job well done.

Following approval of funding from the Local Marketing District, and an agreement between Craig City Council and Moffat County School District to transfer the building over to the city, the Yampa Building is set to become the hub of Craig’s Chamber of Commerce, tourism, and attraction – a co-inhabited space, if you will.

The vision of the building is that it will be a community pillar serving as the Visitor Center, Tourism and Sportsman Headquarter and Chamber Business Hub. Partner agencies and businesses, events, programming and services will focus on engaging visitors, advancing small business and economic and community development.

The facility will also offer a shared co-workspace, a group meeting room and resting areas for travelers.

This is a project that has had a ton of support locally, and rightly so. It’s hard seeing a historic building like the Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Avenue sitting empty for this long.

Thanks to the vision of Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Holloway, the building won’t sit vacant for much longer.

This project will help push visitors towards downtown to local shops and restaurants, which will only boost the economy. On top of that, it will give visitors every available resource to learn about Craig and Moffat County, allowing tourists to explore this great county and see all that it has to offer.

Many thanks and kudos need to be expressed to not only Holloway, but her entire team, as well as LMD board members, City Councilors, and Moffat County School District Board of Education members for seeing the vision of this project and ultimately clearing the necessary hurdles to make it happen.

In uncertain times like these, we as a community can look forward to seeing this vision come to fruition, turning a community relic into a building with a renewed purpose.