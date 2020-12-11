Editorial: No matter what color of the dial Moffat County is in, we can still support our local businesses this holiday season

As the holiday season draws closer and closer, there’s a sense of excitement in the air for many locals, especially small business owners from mom and pop shops to restaurants.

Underneath that excitement for the holiday season – which is often the best time of the year for local business owners from a revenue standpoint – is fear and anxiety.

Fear of what could potentially happen if Moffat County moves into Level Red and what that could do to businesses around the holiday. Fear that another decrease in capacity could cripple their business in the busiest time of the year. Fear of the general unknown. Anxiety about being able to pay bills, and keep the lights on not only at the store, but at home as well.

That’s where the wonderful residents of Moffat County can come through in a big way for these small business owners in the county.

Regardless of what level of the dial Moffat County stays or moves into in the coming days and weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, residents can step up even more than they have and shop local, dine local, and stay local.

Sure, Amazon is quick and easy, or that quick run to Walmart late at night is convenient, but stop and think for a moment: can I get what I need locally at a small business? The answer is usually a resounding yes.

What about that pizza, or cheeseburger, or those french fries that are quick and convenient from the larger chains in town? You can get the same thing at a locally-owned small restaurant.

These small business owners have set down roots here. For many of them, they grew up here, raised a family here…everything they know is here. Many of them have supported local initiatives such as sports teams, or school functions, maybe even that fundraiser for your own child.

Times are tough now, and the pending dial changes make it no easier, especially around the holidays.

Let’s do all that we can to make sure we shop local, dine local, and support all things local as much as we can around the holidays. We’re in this together.