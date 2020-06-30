The Colorado Trust’s local C.R.A.I.G. Group (Craig Residents Advocating for Inclusion and Growth) has adopted a project to encourage Craig residents who might be experiencing anxiety and/or depression. This project was originally developed last December in response to a concern about the high rate of anxiety, depression and suicide among our local teens.

Information and statistics from Moffat County CTC (Communities That Care) show that depression and anxiety are enormous problems for our youth.

Currently, 47% of youth in Moffat County report experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms; including but not limited to, believing life is not worth living, thinking that they are not good and a constant failure and being sad or depressed most days of the month.

Moffat County youth report a high risk of depressive symptoms, a rate 11% above the national average. Nationwide, suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers.

A research project conducted at a local elementary school in Craig found that 63.46% of 3rd, 4th and 5th graders reported that they felt depressed or sad MOST days all the time or sometimes. 69.23% of these children reported thinking they are no good either all of the time or sometimes

The C.R.A.I.G. Group purchased yard signs with positive messages, but postponed their use due to the huge amounts of snow in most yards. Now that “most” of the snow is over they are trying to get the signs out into the community. The current COVID-19 situation seems to makes the message even more necessary for our whole community.

The “Don’t Give Up” yard signs are intended to encourage kids (and adults) who are experiencing anxiety and/or depression. They are meant to spread hope and encouragement throughout our community. The “Don’t Give Up” project was started in Oregon with one family’s efforts to combat suicide in their community by placing uplifting yard signs in high traffic areas. This quickly grew into a movement across the country. They remind everyone to not underestimate the power of simple kind words at the right place at the right time for the right person.

If you are interested in learning more about this project, please contact Kathy Bockelman (lulubelle217@yahoo.com) or Beth Ruechel (beth@coloradotrust.org)