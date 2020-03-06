David Ulrich: The Census is important for Moffat County School District

David Ulrich



This spring, the Moffat County community will be asked to perform an important task: Fill out the census.

The census is important to Moffat County School District (MCSD) for many reasons. Its population counts are used to determine the allocation of federal dollars to states, cities and counties, and to help citizens and policy makers understand demographic, economic, and geographic trends needed to inform critical business decisions. For MCSD, this means federal funding for school nutrition programs and supports for students with special needs, who come from poverty, who are learning English, for disadvantaged students to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards and have a well-rounded education. Since the last census, MCSD has received $8.7 million in additional funds to enable these vital services for our students

Population totals from the census also determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, and the totals are also used to redraw federal and state legislative districts. Based on projections, Colorado could receive an additional seat in the House of Representatives thereby increasing Colorado’s voice as Congress debates issues important to all of us.

What do you need to do?

Complete the short and easy form online. If you don’t have a computer at home, you can use one at a library or at a location in your community clearly identified Census Questionnaire Assistance Center.

Our kids count, so make sure to count them when you fill out the census form in Spring 2020!

David Ulrich is the superintendent of Moffat County School District.