David Morris: Parrot Heads keep county clean
July 10, 2018
On July 7, a group of Craig Parrot Heads, in conjunction with Friends of the Yampa, spent a pleasant portion of their Saturday morning picking up trash along the banks of our local river. The Parrot Head collectors worked mainly around Pebble Beach and surrounding areas along the banks of the Yampa and managed to gather a lot of human detritus. This is a semi- annual clean-up activity for NCCPH members, who completed another clean up recently out along the highway in Browns Park. Helping to keep our part of the state clean and healthy is a major Parrot Head goal.
