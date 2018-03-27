Dave Wallace: Socialism a growing web of deceit

Thirty years ago, I went to an elementary school with my daughter on Parents Day to observe the classroom programs and activity. The one thing I noticed first off was the absence of desks — there were none, only tables with children sitting around them. I asked my daughter, "Where is your desk?"

"We don't have desks anymore," she replied. "We sit at these tables."

The movement had reached our children. Desks in the classroom which, at one time, promoted individualism and ownership had given way to socialized group support and reliance on others. This is only one example. An ex-FBI agent, named Cleon Skousen authored a book titled, "The Naked Communist," in which he revealed an agenda. Included in his book are a number of strategies detailed by our country's Communist Party. These strategies are listed as the necessary steps to convert our capitalistic society to a socialistic operating platform. Listed here are a few.

• Eliminate prayer in the schools.

• Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

• Use the schools as transmission belts for socialism.

Recommended Stories For You

• Eliminate all laws governing obscenity.

• Break down moral standards by promoting pornography in books, magazines and movies.

• Present homosexuality as being normal, natural and healthy.

• Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and the press.

• Discredit the Bible.

Look familiar? This book was written in 1958, and the agenda had been laid out long before that. The strategic points listed are already deeply imbedded in our society. These, along with social unrest — such as riots, racial conflict, drugs and crime — all set the stage for greater government control. If the country continues to move deeper into the pit of social degradation, a point in time will come where the people will welcome total government control. Socialism and the disarmament of the people go hand-in-hand. Once this is accomplished, communism and the extermination of the resistance follows. These atrocities have been documented throughout History.

We now have Pope Francis siding with the mainline news media in an attempt to radicalize our youth. This is not an issue that lies only within our borders; no, socialism and disarmament of the people is a worldwide agenda, and it is a communist agenda.

Vladimir Lenin, a Russian revolutionist and political theorist, came to power in 1917 and led the Soviet Union to a one-party communist state. Lenin was ideologically a Marxist who modified his communist beliefs a philosophy which would later be known as Leninism. He believed socialism would spread, and the world’s nations would inevitably merge into a single world government.

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama addressed and supported an agenda which outlines a new world order and a one world government. The Leninism ideology has been lurking within our government for many years now. Lenin has been quoted in saying, "Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted."

Another quote from Lenin I feel has become very obvious is, "The news media should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses." The threat to our country is not external; it comes from within.

Socialism is alive and gaining ground in our great nation. Please don't get caught up in the web of deception that is being spun across the land of the free. Be aware of these socialistic strategies, and learn to recognize them for what they truly are. Ladies and gentlemen, the red flag is closer than you realize!

Dave Wallace

Craig