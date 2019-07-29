Community rec center back to the drawing board

Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation would like to give the community the following update on our progress toward bringing a community recreation center to Craig. We welcomed a new board member, Are King to serve for a three year term. We are still taking applications from a member of the CNCC community; if the seat can not be filled by a member of the CNCC community it will be converted to an open seat.

We are back to the drawing board for locations and hope to have a decision regarding location in the next several months. We are awaiting approval from the Local Marketing District to approve a grant to fund our architectural planning process with the company Perkins + Will. We will hear in August if we received these funds.

We would like to extend a thank you to Ryan Lucas with Memorial Regional Health who is providing pro-bono services to help us write grants. We have submitted a grant with the Investment Connection to help with construction costs and should hear back in a few months.

We have officially obtained our 501(c)3 status. We have postponed a ballot election to 2020. We will now focus on starting our capital campaign and collecting donations to that end.

Our next public meeting will be Wednesday, October 16th at 6 pm at City Hall. Please consider joining us then to help improve community by providing a space for indoor recreation.

Elise Sullivan