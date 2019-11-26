Prather’s Pick: A funny look at monsters

Prather's Pick



It isn’t uncommon for children to be afraid that monsters are hiding under their beds or in their closets. However, the monsters have met their match with the cute boy in this week’s picture book for children.

“How I Met My Monster” was written by Amanda Noll and illustrated by Howard McWilliam.

The illustrations are bright and colorful. This book is “different” when compared to other books about night monsters because the boy in the story doesn’t believe in monsters; in fact, he seems to be fearless.

As the story begins, the little boy is reaching under the bed for a truck when he finds a note. The note paper is from the office of Mr. Zee. It says, “Monsters! Meet here for a final test.”The note is signed with a large “Z.”

The boy figures that his parents are trying to trick him into staying in bed because, like tonight, he’s always up playing. So the boy just crumples up the note, grabs his truck, and goes to play with his toy garage. He hears noises but doesn’t pay attention until he hears a voice coming from under the bed.

Something says, “Stop the stomach rumbling or the boy will hear.”

So the boy peeks under the bed. He sees five pairs of eyes of different sizes and colors peering back at him.

Then a voice says that someone has broken Monster Rule Number 1, which is “to maintain the element of surprise.” Now the boy realizes that there are indeed monsters under his bed.

Five of the funniest, most colorful monsters crawl out from under the bed. First out is a tall, long-necked, yellow monster with protruding teeth and green spines along his neck. He wears a huge pair of spectacles and carries a clipboard with the names of the other monsters on it. He’s Mr. Zee, the teacher.

Mr. Zee reminds the monsters of Rule Number 2 which is “to never block the bed.” Then Rule Number 3 is “to get the child into bed.” Genghis, a purple monster knows this rule, and he says he would get the boy into bed by roaring his scariest roar.

Genghis takes a deep breath, opens his mouth (revealing five rows of teeth), and lets out a tiny burp. The boy, who has been quietly watching the monsters, starts to laugh. He’s not scared of that funny little noise.

Mr. Zee agrees. Genghis is not the best monster for this kid. Genghis slinks under the bed.

Next to try is a brown monster with red eyes and green arms. He stares at the boy’s toes and then starts to drool. The boy is afraid the monster might get his feet. So he jumps into the bed. However, which monster knows how to keep him in bed?

This story isn’t over—not by a long shot. There’s a lot more fun to come.

This picture book might be a great gift for a child you know—who doesn’t like to stay in bed, perhaps?

The book is published by Flashlight Press (2019). The hardcover book is $17.95 or you can find it in the children’s room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.