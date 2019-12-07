Over a Cup of Coffee: Making Christmas candy

Cooks in my family have always claimed that candy often doesn’t “turn out” when the barometric pressure is on the low side. Because I’m usually short on time, I haven’t made that much candy to try out that hypothesis. Most of my candy making consists of melting chocolate “bark”, mixing in nuts, and spooning the chocolate mixture out on a cookie sheet lined with foil. It’s quick, the candy always sets up, and it’s good. Anyway, do any of you notice the effect of low pressure on candy making?

This week’s column features two recipes for making candy. The recipes come from “A Book of Favorite Recipes,” a book given to me by Audrey Danner. Thanks, Audrey!

Note: The recipe below calls for melting chocolate in a double boiler over water, but I think it could be melted in the microwave.

Magic French Fudge

• 18 ounces semi-sweet chocolate pieces

• 1 can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

• 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

• Pinch of salt

• ½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

In the top of a double boiler melt chocolate over the water. Remove from heat. Add sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, salt, and, if desired, nuts. Stir until smooth. Pour into a buttered dish.

Fudge Deluxe

• 4 ½ cups sugar

• 1 can condensed milk

• 3 (6-ounce) packages chocolate chips

• 1 pint marshmallow cream

• Pinch of salt

• ½ pound of butter

• 3 cups chopped nuts (optional)

Put sugar and condensed milk in a pan. Bring to a boil and cook 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add the other ingredients. Beat hard. Pour onto a buttered cookie sheet. Cool and cut into squares. Makes about 5 pounds.

This recipe contributed by Vera Jean Charlesworth.

Do you have favorite candy recipes that you would like to share with readers? If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.