Over a Cup of Coffee: A pumpkin spice mistake

My face is red. It has been awhile (as far as I know) since I’ve made a mistake in recipe ingredients, but this last week I made a whopper. How I can proofread ingredients (and I do) and gloss right over a mistake is something I don’t understand. Probably it’s because I have too much on my mind. Anyway, no excuses.

Phyllis Virden from Craig called me to let me know about my error. She was very gentle, saying something like, “Others have probably called to let you know…” I put 1 cup of cinnamon, instead of 1 teaspoon of cinnamon in the ingredients. Hopefully nobody made the pumpkin pie dessert using a cup of cinnamon!

Anyway, I’m repeating the recipe for “Pumpkin Pie Dessert,” featured in the Nov. 8 Craig Press. The other recipe in the column is OK. ‘Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks to Phyllis for bringing the error to my attention.

Pumpkin Pie Dessert

Crust:

• 1 package yellow or butterscotch cake mix

• ½ cup butter

• 1 egg

Filling:

• 2 eggs

• 2/3 cup condensed milk

• 16 ounces cooked pumpkin

• ¾ cup granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Topping:

• 1 cup reserved cake mix

• ¼ cup sugar

• ¼ cup butter

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ cup nutmeats, chopped

Reserve one cup cake mix. Melt butter and add it and the egg to the cake mix. Press into an 8×12-inch Pyrex dish. Mix all of the filling ingredients and pour over the crust. Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle them over the cake mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.

Pumpkin Crunch

• 1 large (27 ounces) solid pack pumpkin

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 5 eggs, beaten

• 1 can (13 ounces) evaporated milk

• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 1 box white sour cream cake mix

• 1 cup butter, melted

• ¾ cup chopped nuts

Mix pumpkin, sugar, eggs, milk, and spice together. Place in a prepared 9×13-inch pan and sprinkle the dry cake mix over the top. Sprinkle the chopped nuts over the cake mix and then pour the melted butter over all. Bake at 325 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes.

