From Pipi’s Pasture: Being thankful

This has been a year with lots of unusual happenings—not necessarily bad, just “strange.”

In spite of that, there is plenty to be thankful for, and Thanksgiving is a great time to pause and reflect on the positives.

I’m thankful for the following, in no particular order…

• That my husband Lyle survived a heart attack.

• That I have a wonderful family: husband, sons, daughters by marriage (but who we think of as our own), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters (and their families), and brother.

• That I have a rewarding career outside the home where I get to work with lots of great people, both co-workers and clients.

• That I’m surrounded by relatives, friends, and others who help me out in so many ways; a list of names would be pages long.

• That my health is good — so that I’m able to roll bales to feed the cows.

• That I get to watch the antics of the cattle and cats and other animals around Pipi’s Pasture.

• That there is a Pipi’s Pasture and I got to care for the Pipi for which it is named.

• That I get to enjoy the fresh air, sunrises and sunsets, full moons, and even the rainy and snowy days.

• That I get to enjoy caring for my flowers in the summer, especially my “Prairie Flowers.”

• That I get to dig in my garden and harvest vegetables (even of the deer made short work of it this year).

• That my life is so full that there is plenty to laugh about (and sometimes cry about).

• That I have the freedom to live where and how I want.

• That there are people who spend their lives making sure that I can live the way I want.

• That our cattle enjoyed a summer with lots of grass and lots of room to roam.

• That a cat named “Helper” goes with me to do chores each day and keeps me occupied while I fill the stock tanks.

• That there is enough water to fill the stock tanks.

This year we will enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends. I hope your Thanksgiving 2019 is a memorable one!