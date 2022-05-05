Faith: Worrying will not make you taller





If there was ever a time where people could feel justified about worrying or fretting about the future, it would be now. Even now, the constant ticker tape of fearful updates and predictions about how bad it will get do not stop on the television and social media.

What an easy trap we fall into in the natural unbelieving human mind. The trap of anxiety due to the unknown and fear over what could happen.

Jesus Christ was very plain in His addressing of this. He said in Matthew 6:27 “Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?”

What person can get taller by worrying about it? He was not making a joke. He was clearly saying you cannot control it so do not worry about it; put your trust in me.

As Christians, we are pointedly told by our Lord not to worry but to believe, trust and lean on Him in all things.

In Proverbs, there is a familiar verse that sums this up.

Proverbs 3:5 — Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

Proverbs 3:6 — In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.

This is not just a nice snippet or cliché, this is a promise from God to His people.

In what we are facing in the unknown with inflation, war, strife and division, we could succumb to wringing our hands and worry.

God says to His people, commands His people to put their trust in Him and acknowledge Him in the unknown.

This is not a recipe for temporary peace or a emotional band-aid.

No, this is the way to victory.

Matthew 6:31 — Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?

Matthew 6:32 — (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.

Matthew 6:33 — But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

If the people that call on the name of the Lord believe and join in faith, there will be lasting impact.

When we believe and pray and trust God is willing and quite able to move mountains.

My admonition to you is do not give into the fear that is so natural. Instead, take your proper place as a surrendered and dependent soldier and put all your trust in Him.

God is truly waiting to deliver His people from every fear, issue and trial. The prescription is in the verse above.

Proverbs 3:5 — Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

Proverbs 3:6 — In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.

Who better to direct and lead you in peace and victory than the Almighty One that has walked all the paths in eternity past and eternity future?

Pastor Wyatt Stockton is pastor at Ridgeview Church of God in Craig.