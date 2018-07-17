Charlene Abdella: Thanks to community for golf tourney support

On June 16, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office's 27th annual High School Scholarship Golf Tournament was held, and a great time was had by all.

I want to thank everyone who helped make this year successful.

Thank you to Bank of Colorado for its Gold Sponsorship. Thanks to Carelli's Pizza, Cook Chevrolet, Jackson's Office Supply, Masterworks, Memorial Regional Health, New Creation Church, Routt Sanitation, Tom Mathers, Trapper Mine and Yampa Valley Bank for their Hole Sponsorships.

We received some great silent auction items from Craig Power Sports, Murdoch's, Samuelson True Value, Green Valley Golf Club, The Bargain Barn, Tarissa's Massage Therapy, MJK ACE Hardware, Natural Healthcare Center, Northwest Pawn, The Embroidery Shoppe and T&H Auto Parts.

A big thanks also goes to the friendly staff at the Yampa Valley Golf Course. Their knowledge and help was appreciated more than they know.

And last, but certainly not least, thanks to all the golfers, experienced and beginners, who came out and enjoyed a beautiful Saturday morning in Northwest Colorado helping raise money for our scholarship fund.

Once again our community has risen to the challenge, and I am proud to be a part of it.

Undersheriff Charlene Abdella

Moffat County Sheriff's Office