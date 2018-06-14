Bo and Myranda Lyons: Readers express support for McKey

Commitment, dedication, and caring are three things that describe coroner Dr. Kirk McKey. His commitment to this community is unmatched. He has donated hundreds of hours of community service for various organizations, not to mention the hard work he has put in as the coroner the past few years. If elected, his dedication to being the coroner will continue, as he has already put numerous hours into training and classes for the upcoming year. If you have had the unfortunate loss of a loved one, you know how caring and professional Kirk is. Please join us in voting for Kirk McKey for Moffat County Coroner.

Bo and Myranda Lyons

Craig