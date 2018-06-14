Bo and Myranda Lyons: Readers express support for McKey
June 14, 2018
Commitment, dedication, and caring are three things that describe coroner Dr. Kirk McKey. His commitment to this community is unmatched. He has donated hundreds of hours of community service for various organizations, not to mention the hard work he has put in as the coroner the past few years. If elected, his dedication to being the coroner will continue, as he has already put numerous hours into training and classes for the upcoming year. If you have had the unfortunate loss of a loved one, you know how caring and professional Kirk is. Please join us in voting for Kirk McKey for Moffat County Coroner.
Bo and Myranda Lyons
Craig
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Multiple wildfires close Highway 13 north of Craig
- Craig man arrested, charged with drugs investigation
- Northern Moffat County wildfire slows as more blazes burn across Colorado
- Thief recorded while stealing security camera: On the record June 8 through June 10
- New wildfire spreading quickly near Wyoming border