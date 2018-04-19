 Betty Wick: Group expresses thanks for support | CraigDailyPress.com

Betty Wick: Group expresses thanks for support

Thank you everyone who bought tickets and donated toward our Soup, Salad and Baked Potato fundraiser for a new VFW Auxiliary Post 4265 parade flag and flags for deceased auxiliary members.

Our community always shows its support, and it is greatly appreciated.

Betty Wick

VFW Auxiliary treasurer