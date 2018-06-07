Ann Anderson: Humane Society grateful for support

The Humane Society of Moffat County thanks Dr. Wayne Davis and staff and Dr. Kelly Hepworth and staff for their ongoing support.

We also thank the kids and staff at the Boys & Girls Club for donating the adoption goodie bags for new pet owners.

Thanks to the Dog and I Pet Grooming for your donation of towels to the shelter, Northwest Storage for your contribution and Kroger/City Market for your awesome Community Rewards Program.

We also send our thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Stark, Aislynn Dale and Mr. and Mrs. Blakeman for your contributions.

Thanks to the community of Moffat County for your support, and watch for our upcoming bowling fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Ann Anderson

Recommended Stories For You

Humane Society of Moffat County