Zac Prescott set to become the fifth member of his family to achieve Eagle Scout rank Sunday

It’s been a long, challenging road for Zac Prescott when it comes to his membership in Boy Scouts of America. All that hard work and perseverance will pay off on Sunday when he achieves the rank of Eagle Scout, marking the fourth Prescott child of Keith and Dana Prescott to earn the rank.

The family will celebrate with a ceremony at the Prescott home on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Zac, 15, will join his three brothers and his father as Eagle Scouts, marking a rare occurrence for the Prescott family.

“It’s actually really amazing to see Zac achieve this, as his three older brothers and my husband have achieved this as well,” said Dana Prescott. “It’s not as common as it used to be. I can’t help but be really proud.”

Courtesy Photo / Dana Prescott

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Dating back to Boy Scouts of America’s inception in 1911, just 4% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements to reach Eagle Scout rank include earning at least 21 merit badges. According to the Eagle Scout’s website, the Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout.

Those who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout also become eligible, although are not required, to join the National Eagle Scout Association.

“This is something Zac has been working towards since he was 8 years old,” said Dana Prescott. “We’ve been at this as a family for roughly 20 years, so it’s wonderful to see our youngest achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.”

The Prescotts are part of Boy Scout Troop 198, which works out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

