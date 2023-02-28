YVSC Waste Tip of the Week: reduction strategy for businesses
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase awareness of waste diversion strategies across the Yampa Valley.
The waste tip of the week is focused on reduction strategies for businesses. When hosting meetings, conferences or presentations at places of business, beverages and refreshments can be served in reusable alternatives. Offering people water or coffee in a glass or mug instead of a plastic bottle or disposable cup helps keep single-use containers out of the landfills.
For more information about YVSC or what you can do to help divert waste from local landfills, visit http://www.yvsc.org.
