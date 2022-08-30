YVSC waste tip of the week: Go big on glass

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase awareness of waste diversion strategies across the Yampa Valley.

The waste tip of the week is to go big with glass recycling. According to YVSC staff, glass containers are 100% recyclable, meaning that glass can be used and recycled over and over again, forever.

Here in Colorado the recycling stream for glass is a closed-loop system meaning that glass is collected, processed and transformed into new products without leaving the state.

According to YVSC, keeping the entire process in-state has economic and environmental benefits, meaning it lowers emissions from transportation and contributes to the local economy.

While our local community does not have residential recycling, there are other options for residents of Craig and Moffat County who wish to recycle their used materials.

Twin Enviro accepts residentially accumulated recyclables at its processing site in Milner. Residential customers can drop off recyclables at no charge, and there is a small fee for non-customers based on the amount being dropped off.