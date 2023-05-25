YVMC Community Health Benefit Fund grants $300,000 to nonprofit groups

The Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation in Steamboat Springs has awarded $300,000 in Community Health Benefit Fund spring grants to 14 nonprofit organizations serving Routt and Moffat counties.

The funds will be used for the advancement of health issues in the communities served by YVMC, including population health initiatives and special initiatives for the benefit of programs, services and capital projects related to YVMC operations and activities.

The 2023 grant recipients include Better Tomorrow, encompassing Advocates of Routt County and Brighter World Child Advocacy Center; City of Steamboat Springs; Hayden School District; Horizons Specialized Services; Integrated Community; LiftUp of Routt County; North Routt Community Charter School; Northwest Colorado Health; Partners for Youth; Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide; South Routt School District; Steamboat Montessori School; Steamboat Springs School District; and Yampa Valley Autism Program.

As an example of the grant benefits, the city of Steamboat Springs plans to purchase a LUCAS chest compression system to be installed in an ambulance to provide more effective, efficient and safer CPR during cardiac arrest incidents.

“We know that good quality and consistent compressions while performing CPR is an essential aspect of survival,” said Chuck Cerasoli, fire chief with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. “In a rural environment with limited personnel and difficult situations when moving patients, the LUCAS device can take on the responsibility of delivering compressions safely and effectively, which allows first responders to focus on other aspects of an emergency to give patients the greatest chance of survival.”

Horizons Specialized Services plans to use the grant funds in support of their adult program in Moffat County.

“Every penny has an impact in supporting our fellow community members in Moffat County, whether it be learning new skills at a day program for job placement or resources to bolster behavioral health amid an aging population,” said Tatum Health, executive director of Horizons Specialized Services.

To qualify for the grants, nonprofit organizations must align with at least one focus area identified in the YVMC Health Needs Assessment, including access to health care, mental health and substance use disorders.

The Community Health Benefit Fund committee includes YVMC Foundation board members, hospital trustees and community members who reviewed 27 applications and awarded 16 grants.

“The organizations receiving these grants are working to specifically improve physical, mental and behavioral health in Northwest Colorado,” said Kathleen Wasserman, chair of the medical center’s board of trustees. “We are grateful to the nonprofits who put so much time and effort into improving lives in the Yampa Valley.”

The grant cycle will open again on Jan. 1, 2024 after focus areas are determined based on strategic initiatives set by the medical center’s board, and following the results of the current community health needs assessment, according to a UCHealth YVMC media release.