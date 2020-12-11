YVEA partners with city’s animal control to rescue cat stuck in tree overnight
Treed cat was safely returned to its owner Friday morning
Thanks to some quick thinking from Craig Police Department Community Service Officer Hannah Wood, and a fast response time from Yampa Valley Electric Association, Steve Gardea was reunited with his black cat Friday morning.
According to Wood, a call for service for animal control at Hawthorn St. and Sage St. came in Friday morning for a cat stuck in a tree. Wood stated that the cat was treed the night before by a dog, causing the cat to remain treed through the night as it snowed in Craig.
Seeing the cat stuck in the tree, Wood reacted quickly, contacting John Cromer at Yampa Valley Electric Association, who sent over two workers to get the cat out of the tree.
Within 5-10 minutes, YVEA’s Trent Parrott and Chase Westberg arrived to provide a helping hand to Gardea. Parrott operated the bucket and rescued the cat from the tree.
“I am extremely grateful for our good working relationship with YVEA, and feel like a bit of good news would go a long ways right now,” Wood said.
