YVEA board election has two contested seats

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Officials at Yampa Valley Electric Association reported Monday that two of the three board of director seats up for re-election this spring are contested by challengers.

Challenger Lisa Rosintoski will face current board chair Tom Fox in District 6, which covers much of northern Routt County. Challenger Ray DuBois will face District 2 incumbent Debbie Cook for the middle stretch of Moffat County including Sunbeam and Maybell.

Incumbent Sasha Nelson, who works as the executive director of Workforce Education and Economic Development at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig, will retain her seat for YVEA District 3 covering Craig with no challenger to her position.

Every year, the member-owned cooperative holds elections for three of the nine board of director districts. YVEA members should receive ballots, biographies and notice of the annual meeting in the mail after May 26. Bios for all the candidates are available online currently at YVEA.com/annual-meeting-election .

District 2 incumbent Cook has lived and worked in the Yampa Valley most of her life including working as a dental hygienist and in her family’s ranching and farming business.

District 2 challenger and retiree DuBois has lived in Moffat County since 1996 and previously served as a YVEA director from 2009-11. His previous employment includes manager of engineering at Peabody Energy and president of Trapper Mining.

District 6 incumbent Fox has served on the YVEA board for nine years, is a 40-year Routt County resident and managing partner of Sunlight Subdivision.

District 6 challenger and Clark resident Rosintoski has lived in Colorado since 1980, earned an MBA in finance and accounting, and is retired after 32 years of experience and leadership roles in various aspects of the utility industry.

Co-op customer-members vote on each of the candidate seats up for election. To be valid, each ballot must be signed by the consumer-member whose name is on the label, and the ballot must be received via mail at the location of the third-party ballot counter by June 22. Ballots brought to the YVEA office or placed in YVEA drop boxes will not be accepted.

The YVEA annual member meeting for 2023 will take at 3:30 p.m. June 27 at the YVEA office in Steamboat Springs.

YVEA serves almost 27,000 members covering a 7,000-square-mile service territory that includes the communities of Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Craig and Yampa as well as Baggs and Savery in southern Wyoming.