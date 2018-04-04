Youth summit in Craig Saturday hopes to inspire kids to dream big

Who: Middle and high school children age 12 to 18 When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 7 Where: Colorado Northwestern Community College Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St. Cost: Free More information: Call Annette Norton at 970-757-0187

Inspired to Grow 2018 Youth Summit The 2018 Inspire to Grow Youth Summit is a leadership summit to inspire kids to discover their passions and purpose through healthy choices.

CRAIG — Youth leaders are convening a summit to inspire all kids ages 12 to 18 to dream big, find their “why,” learn skills for resiliency and develop a growth mindset.

"It's something new. It's going to get you out of your comfort zone, which everyone should do. It will help with your mindset and you'll be with your peers so it's not uncomfortable," said Bryson Davis, a planner for the summit and a Moffat County High School junior.

The “Inspire to Grow” Youth Summit aims to help kids to discover their passions and purpose through healthy choices.

"I hope that kids will feel inspired to do more than they previously thought and have some direction and guidance on how they can pursue their dreams," said Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Moffat County Director Karli Bockelman. Her organization is one of many helping to make the summit happen free of charge.

Middle school and high school kids are encouraged to attend the free event at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Free breakfast, lunch and fun are on offer. Registration opens at 9 a.m. A welcome is planned for 9:30 a.m. with activities lasting until 3 p.m. Saturday. The day will begin with breakout sessions and end with the art competition and music.

Annette Norton was inspired to help organize a youth summit in Craig by her son Bryson. He has had opportunities to attend leadership programs elsewhere and wished he could bring those opportunities to more kids in Craig.

Recommended Stories For You

"I said, well why don't we make that happen,” Norton said.

Norton leveraged connections made through her job with the 14th Judicial District to solicit nominations by organizations and agencies for youth who could plan the event.

"They did a great job. They created the name, topics and themes to focus on what they wanted to do," Norton said. "I'm really proud to say that with the help of all these agencies and work we had 50 kids attend in 2017."

Art created at the summit was used by Rise Above Colorado, with help from youth, to give the community the mural on the south wall of Main Street Emporium in downtown Craig.

This year Rise Above Colorado is supporting a poster contest as part of the Summit.

Kids will spend part of Saturday afternoon creating posters. Three will be awarded prizes and have their posters printed for placement throughout schools and the community to inspire all youth to make good choices.

"It's important that kids take something away from this. In the morning kids will be challenged through social media to post something that they learned. They will be challenged to use social media in the next month to post progress from action steps they identified in each of the four-morning breakout sessions," Norton said.

Another innovation is the inclusion of CNCC students as summit organizers.

CNCC sophomore Brittany Young is the college’s Student Council president and a full-time substitute math teacher at Craig Middle School where she also teaches a leadership skills class. She will use some of her classroom lessons in a growth mindset breakout session.

"I want to help a bigger number of kids learn how to think positive and develop a growth mindset. It's something they need to learn," she said.

The summit will not only help inspire students, but also the adults helping them. Particularly, three individuals in the 14th Judicial District Recovery Court Program — people struggling to overcome substance abuse disorders — who have volunteered to help work at the event.

"This allows them a window into a fantastic part of our community, the youth, " Norton said.

Youth planners sought and received support for the event from Grand Futures, 14th Judicial District, Boys & Girls Club of Craig, CNCC, Kiwanis, Memorial Regional Health, Rise Above Colorado, the Marijuana Education Initiative and Music with a Vision.

Everyone involved hopes that kids turn out to make the summit bigger and better than in 2017.

"This is a great opportunity for kids of all ages to learn how to grow, to shape their minds, find their 'why' and dream big," Young said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.