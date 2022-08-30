Youth free bowling event and league coming this weekend

Thunder Rolls Entertainment Center is rolling out some youth bowling events in the next week.

The bowling alley is hosting free bowling for youth of all ages on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the free bowling event.

The event will be a chance for youth to test out their bowling skills and see if joining the youth bowling league might be up their alley.

While families are there, they can learn about how youth can join the competitive youth bowling league to have fun, make new friends, and earn scholarships.

Youth League bowling starts Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. with three different classes for different age groups and skill levels. PeeWees is geared toward toddlers, preschool and kindergarten, and the cost is $4 per week.

Bantams and High Rollers are geared for grade schools, middle and high school aged youth. The cost for Bantam and High Rollers is $9 per week, and at these levels youth can start competing and earn scholarships.

For any questions about the free bowling event or youth league bowling, call Thunder Rolls at 970-824-2695.