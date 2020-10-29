Your guide to last-minute voting in this year’s Presidential Election

Just days before Election Day, there’s still time to drop off your mail-in ballot, vote in person and even register to vote so you can cast a ballot. To make the process easier, here is what you need to know about voting at the last minute in Colorado.

First, a reminder that it’s too late to send mail-in ballots via the Postal Service. So you’ll want to visit a local ballot drop box or vote center to drop off your ballot. If you aren’t sure where to vote, contact your county clerk or use this map to find a polling center.

Colorado is one of 21 states that allow Election Day voter registration. So if you haven’t already registered, you may do so at any of the 340-plus voting centers in the state through 7 p.m. Tuesday. From same-day registration to statewide and provisional ballots – here’s your guide to last-minute voting in Colorado.

Here’s a quick checklist to see if you qualify to vote:

Voter has resided in the state of Colorado for a minimum of 22 days

Voter can provide at least one of the 16 accepted types of identification

Voter is a U.S. citizen

Voter is not serving a sentence for a felony conviction

I received my ballot in the mail but still haven’t mailed it back. What do I do?

If you have a ballot and it has been filled out, signed and dated, take it to the closest ballot drop box or vote center. Election officials won’t receive your ballot if you mail it in at this point. Here is a great tool for locating ballot drop boxes in Colorado.

I lost/misplaced my ballot. Can I still vote?

Yes, if you lost or misplaced your ballot you may request a new one in person at any polling location in the state.

For those who never received a ballot in the first place, the same applies to you. Visit any in person polling place near you to cast your ballot.

What do I do if I have never registered before?

Again, in Colorado there are no deadlines for registering to vote. You may go to a vote center to register and vote at the same time. To find out more about voter registration or to check your registration status, visit Find My Voter Registration.

Where do I go to vote if I haven’t yet?

If you have yet to cast your ballot, you need to go to a polling center located in your designated county. If you are unsure of what county you should vote in, you may contact a county clerk’s office. To find a polling place nearby, input your address here or use this interactive map. Keep in mind if you vote in a county other than your designated county, you will not be able to vote on local measures. If you cannot make it back to your designated county, you may still get a ballot from any county but with only statewide candidates such as presidential candidates, U.S. Senate and ballot measures.

What should I bring with me to the polling center?

The most important item to bring with you to a polling center is a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a U.S. passport. Anyone voting in person, registered or not, will need an ID. Here is a list of state-accepted forms of identification. Due to COVID-19, don’t forget to wear a mask to the poll and make sure to stand six feet away from other voters.

I have been displaced by a fire. Can I still vote?

Yes, you may still vote even if you have been displaced due to a fire or other emergency. If you managed to bring your ballot with you, drop it off at any ballot drop box. Don’t forget to sign your ballot envelope before submitting it.

If you did not bring your ballot with you, no worries. You can visit any polling place in the state and cast your ballot there. If you do not vote in the county where you live, you will get a statewide ballot. The statewide ballot will still allow you to vote in the presidential and U.S. Senate election as well as 11 statewide ballot measures.

I don’t have an ID. Can I still vote?

Yes. In the state of Colorado, if you cannot provide any of the 16 accepted forms of identification, you will be issued a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are rare in Colorado because of the state’s same-day registration law.

Provisional ballots are not counted with traditional ballots. According to state officials, it can take up to – but no later than – nine days after an election. To find out if your provisional ballot was counted, refer to the receipt provided by an election judge and call your county clerk to ask.

For more information on provisional ballots visit this useful Provisional Ballot FAQ from the Secretary of State’s office.

Other last minute voting questions? Contact your county elections office using this list.

This story is brought to you by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative, and Election SOS, a national program supporting journalists during the 2020 election. COLab is a nonprofit coalition of more than 90 newsrooms across Colorado working together to better serve the public. Learn more at https://colabnews.co