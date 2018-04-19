Young Life Live event raises more than $11K for youth activities in Craig

When: YL Club meets 7:47 p.m. Monday nights; Wyldlife — for middle school — meets 7:02 p.m. Tuesday nights during the school year. Where: The Depot at 476 Russell St., Craig; Club meetings are also held in Hayden and in the Little Snake River Valley. Online: bearriver.younglife.org Social: facebook.com/bearriveryl Mail: PO Box 1345 Craig Phone: 970-629-9600

Where to find them

CRAIG — Young Life Bear River held its annual fundraising banquet Sunday at Moffat County High School. The event included a taco bar, social and live multi-media show.

About 160 people attended the event, raising a little more than $11,000 in donations and from the silent auction.

“We are grateful for the people that came,” said Area Director Dave Pressgrove.

About $1,000 of the funds raised will help pay for a charter bus to take children to summer camp in Minnesota.

“We are trying to fundraise for that to avoid passing expenses on to our kids and have a goal of raising $8,000,” Pressgrove said.

The group’s efforts will continue during upcoming events.

To learn more about Young Life Bear River or contribute, call Pressgrove at 970-629-9600.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.