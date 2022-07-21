Young entrepreneurs can reserve space at local marketplace

For the young entrepreneurs out there, a summer popup marketplace is offering a place where you can sell your lemonade, painted rocks or your best creation.

The Yampa Building is hosting Kidpreneur Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays now through Aug. 9.

Youth ages 14 and under are encouraged to bring their budding businesses and sell their goods from the Yampa Building lawn during the Kidpreneur Days.

Anyone wanting to participate needs to call 970-824-5689 no later than the Monday before the market to reserve a spot. There will be some tables and chairs available on a first come, first serve basis.

This is an opportunity for young people to be their own boss, making a little extra spending money, and have fun with other young makers and sellers.