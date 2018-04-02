Young Craig wrestlers show super strength at state

Among the top, toughest young competition Colorado grapplers had to offer, Craig crews were in the thick of it during the Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Super State Tournament Saturday in Denver.

Craig Bulldogs, Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling and Moffat County Youth Wrestling were among the athletes giving their all at the big time, with multiple placers representing Northwest Colorado at the middle school and elementary levels .

Michael Voloshin took the best results for Craig, ending his middle school career as the runner-up of the 135-pound division. Voloshin, who was an RMN regional champ, racked up four straight wins — one pin, a 16-0 technical fall and 4-2 and 9-7 decisions — to get to the final round with Durango’s Tyler Woodworth, where he got pinned in the second period, though Voloshin was able to keep consolation champion Conner Krzyzanowski of Severance from swiping his silver.

After an undefeated season at Craig Middle School and his own RMN regional title, 105’s Dylan Zimmerman took his first defeat at state with a 6-2 loss to Pomona’s Jeramiah Steele following a pin of Cheyenne Mountain’s Grant Kunkel.

Zimmerman sped through the consolation rounds with three falls, a 10-1 major decision and a 4-2 sudden victory. Seeking the chance to place as high as second, he met trouble in another Pomona competitor, losing 2-1 against Josiah Parsons to place fourth.

Also powering through the back end of the brackets were Ryan Duzik and Kalub West at the 110 and 120 weights, each finishing fifth.

Duzik took a win by forfeit and decisions of 5-3 and two MDS (11-0, 10-0) interrupted by losses by fall before ending the day with a pin of Windsor’s Theodore Mascarenas. West likewise got a workout in a 6-2 day, amassing two pins, a 9-0 MD, a 1-0 decision and an 8-5 tiebreaker victory, ultimately taking an 8-2 win against Windsor’s Damon Boggess.

Though they were unable to place, Billy Lawton (125), Caden Call (85) and Anthony Duran (110) went deep into the consolations at 5-2, 4-2 and 3-2, respectively, while Noah Duran, Brody Wiser, Kael Poe and Ethan Hafey continued to battle.

Bad Dog middle-schoolers Kaden Hixson and Hunter Fredrickson, both RMN regional champs, took fifth and sixth at state after being knocked out in the semifinals.

In the 75 class, Hixson took a 15-0 tech fall, a 7-4 decision and a 15-2 MD before being pinned by Loveland’s Jackzen Rairdon and taking a 4-3 loss to Isaiah Minjarez of Windsor. His day ended with plentiful points in a 19-2 tech fall win over Widefield’s Kyle Jack.

Hunter Fredrickson (100) had a pin and a 6-4 and 4-0 wins to his name before falls to Pomona’s Jakob Romero and Adams City’s Levi Deaguero and a 9-1 MD loss to D1’s Noah Linares.

At 85, Eli Fredrickson saw an early defeat by pin that put him out of contention but gave up no points in his next two matches with a 10-0 MD and a 17-0 tech fall, only to see his run end with a 1-0 loss to Tony Macaluso of Pleasantview.

Bad Dogs Zachary Hedman and Orion Musser placed third in the fourth- and fifth-grade 89 and second- and third-grade 87 classes.

Hedman took a 4-2 loss by tiebreaker to Viking WC’s Luis Valadez to start the tourney before four straight wins, including the 4-3 victory against Centauri’s Parker Buhr that got him the bronze, though after his previous loss, Hedman was unable to rematch with Valadez for the chance to take second.

Musser likewise narrowly lost in the starting round — 2-0 to Rough Riders’ Kason Lopez — and went on to take the consolation title but could not meet his previous opponent in the second-place match by rule.

An early forfeit got Colt Call to the semifinals of the fourth- and fifth-grade 81 brackets, though two consecutive pins put him in the consolations, finishing with a swift fall over Brighton’s Josiah Gonzalez that earned him fifth.

Also competing for the Bad Dogs were Kolbee West and Chance Hixson, while Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s Paxton Hartung and Kaleb Duzik got warmed up for more matches to come.

The youth wrestling season commences with an April 7 tourney in Rangely followed by an April 14 event hosted by MCYW.