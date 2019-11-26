Young adults get kicked out of Craig grocery store: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 25

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 25

2:02 a.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and milepost 94, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they responded to a rollover accident east of Craig with injuries, so Craig police turned over the investigation to Colorado State Patrol upon their arrival.

1:16 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said a caller followed up with police for information about their towed vehicle.

2:11 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of a local grocery store, but the owner didn’t wish to pursue continued police investigation.

2:20 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they responded to a local grocery store to find damage to a vehicle and continue to investigate.

2:56 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 westbound and milepost 91, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle appeared to go off the roadway and come back on the roadway, but police were unable to make contact with the vehicle.

3:43 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they were unable to make contact for a possible civil standby.

8:23 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said some college-aged youth were accused of damaging property and were asked to leave a local grocery store before they were trespassed from the premises.

11:38 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they made contact with several juveniles and issued them verbal warnings for curfew violations.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 47 calls for service Monday.

