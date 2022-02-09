Yates enters crowded Democratic primary for CD3

Another candidate has declared his candidacy in an already stacked Democratic primary in Colorado’s Third Congressional District race.

Scott Yates, a Pueblo resident who was born in Glenwood Springs, told the Ouray County Plaindealer that he hopes to find common ground in a polarized political landscape. Among his top priorities are ending daylight savings time, people-focused economic development and Colorado water conservation.

“That’s why I’m running,” Yates’s website reads. “It’s not just that I want to fix the clocks, I want to fix our relationship to government. Washington is so broken now. I just want to fix one thing, and then go on and fix the next thing and the thing after that. But we need to start with something, and this is that thing for me.”

Yates, a journalism graduate of NYU, worked in various roles across the state, including as a reporter in Durango, Denver and Loveland. He also served as a writer for Governor Bill Owens and for Greg Walcher in the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. Yates has also founded several start-ups and nonprofits.

Yates joins a primary that now has eight Democratic candidates: Yates, Colin Wilhelm, Donald Valdex, Sol Sandoval, Kellie Rhodes, Susan Martinez, Naziha In’am Hadil and Debby Burnett. Voters will go to the poll on June 28 to decide who goes to the general election in November. There is also one lone independent candidate, Kristin Skowronski.

Republican candidates will also face off in June’s primary, and currently, incumbent Lauren Boebert will be against current State Senator Don Coram and fellow conservative Marina Zimmerman.