Yampa/White/Green River Basin Roundtable meets Wednesday

CRAIG — The Yampa/White/Green River Basin Roundtable will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Craig Veterans Hall. The agenda includes the Integrated Water Management Plan, an Interbasin Compact Committee candidate letter to Colorado political candidates, a letter of support for Water Education Colorado and updates about the West Slope Study and Green River.

For a complete agenda, visit yampawhitegreen.com/meetings/#agenda.