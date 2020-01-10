Yampa Valley Well-Being Consortium hosting Jan. 14 meeting in Hayden

The Yampa Valley Well-Being Consortium will host a meeting from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at The Haven Community Center, 300 S. Shelton St., in Hayden.

Light breakfast will be served as part of the gathering.

The Yampa Valley Well-Being Consortium is a regional network of individuals, community service organizations & health care agencies actively implementing strategies to “move the needle” on the prioritized system-level outcomes.

This initial meeting, facilitated by the Civic Canopy, will be used to sketch out the initial action plan.

Your voice matters.

For more information or to RSVP, contact lpierce@ncchealthpartnership.org.