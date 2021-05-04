Yampa Valley Sustainability Council seeking summer interns

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is now accepting applications for its summer internship program.

The internship program seeks “to connect motivated students and young professionals with professional training and experience that puts them on track to sustainability professions and/or collaborations in the future,” A sustainability council news release states.

Internships are open to young professionals and high school, undergraduate, and graduate students in the Yampa Valley. Applicants with diverse backgrounds are especially encouraged to apply for this position. No previous experience is required, the release states.

The 12-week program brings interns into contact with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council staff and “engages them in our programs addressing sustainability issues in the Yampa Valley, while providing them with training and on-the-ground experience in nonprofit work.”

“Using a project-based approach, participants apply what they learn through the internship to contribute to, expand on or develop a meaningful environmental project within our community,” the release states. “Each internship with YVSC is unique; it intersects where the organization’s needs and the individual’s interests meet.”

The application deadline is end of day May 16. Go to http://www.yvsc.org to learn more or apply online at http://www.tinyurl.com/InternAtYVSC . Contact Nicole Pepper with any questions: nicole@yvsc.org .