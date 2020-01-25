Yampa Valley Sustainability Council offers weatherization services

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is offering free home weatherization and healthy home services to income-qualified families in Routt and Moffat counties.

Households that earn less than 80 percent of area median income are eligible to apply for these improvements, which include a home energy efficiency assessment, healthy home evaluation and various energy efficiency and safety improvements. The income cap translates to a gross income of up to $41,200 for one person before taxes or up to $58,800 for a household of four people in Moffat County.

Income-qualifying households can apply online at EnergySmartColorado.com, or contact YVSC energy outreach director Suzie Romig at suzie@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299, ext. 104.