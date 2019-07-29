Yampa Valley Sustainability Council offering free energy assessments

A limited number of free energy assessments for small businesses or nonprofit facilities in Routt and Moffat counties are now available through grant funding awarded to Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

The free program targets businesses or agencies housed in buildings up to 10,000 square feet and that are in need of financial assistance to lower energy bills and improve building comfort. A local certified energy assessor will audit the building and install a limited number of needed quick fix items such as LED bulbs, door air sealing or a programmable thermostat.

The offering is made possible through a grant from the Sustainability Unit at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The energy assessment service is also available to other Yampa Valley small businesses, nonprofit organizations and small commercial buildings for a reasonable fee.

For more information, contact Suzie@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299 ext. 104.