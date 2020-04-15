Yampa Valley Regional Airport to receive $18.5 million in federal aid for coronavirus relief

Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden.

Courtesy Photo / Yampa Valley Regional Airport

Yampa Valley Regional Airport will receive $18.5 million in coronavirus emergency aid from the federal government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said this week.

“We’re down to very few flights and very few passengers,” Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth told The Center Square, noting that operational costs of running an airport continue even when traveler traffic is low. Booth added that the airport still needs to apply for the federal grant before receiving the aid.

The federal funds must go toward capital expenditures, debt payments, and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said Tuesday.

Craig–Moffat Airport and Steamboat Springs Airport will each receive $30,000 in emergency aid, according to the FAA.

The airports are among 49 in the state that will receive $366.98 million total in emergency funding as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress last month. Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in aid from the stimulus package.

Air travel across the nation has plummeted, as states have issued stay-at-home orders similar to Colorado’s order and discouraged all “non-essential” travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Denver International Airport will receive $269 million in emergency funding as the state’s flagship travel hub. The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport will receive $24.3 million, while Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16.8 million, and Grand Junction Regional Airport will receive $5.6 million.