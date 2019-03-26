Yampa Valley providers have partnered on community health survey

Who: Anyone in the community!

A new survey aims to figure out the greatest health needs in the Yampa Valley.

The Community Health Needs Assessment is a project of the Health Partnership, Northwest Colorado Health, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Memorial Regional Health, and Rangely District Hospital.

“The goals of the assessment are to understand the health status of the community, factors that contribute to healthy communities, and solutions to achieve a healthy Yampa Valley,” according to the survey introduction.

The survey should take between 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

“Your opinions are very important and will help leaders in the community make decisions about how to improve the health and well-being of the Yampa Valley Community,” according to the survey. “Answers are confidential … and individual answers will never be shared.”

Providers hope to have as many people as possible complete the survey by Monday, April 1.

Recommended Stories For You

The Health Partnership, which is leading the effort to encourage dialog about the survey and community health issues, is also planning a community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 678 School St. Everyone is invited to attend.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/nwcocommunityhealthneedsassessment.