Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center prepares to relocate

CRAIG — Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center is moving from Yampa Avenue to Breeze Street.

“As of July 1, we will be at 538 Breeze Street. We will be closed from June 21 through June 30 to prepare for the move,” said Director Victoria Van Couvering. “We can make appointments for diapers, wipes and formula while we are closed. Just call us.”

The center’s new address is 538 Breeze Street. It will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays after July 1.

For more information, call 970-824-5204.