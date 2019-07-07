Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center reopening under new name, bringing back summertime Storage Wars event

Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center recently announced it will reopen as Hope Pregnancy Center on Monday, July 8.

The service will resume regular hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In a news release, Executive Director Vicki Van Couvering said the organization has also hired new personnel and will host a grand re-opening ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m. at its 538 Breeze St. location.

“We are very excited about all the changes we have made to our facility,” Van Couvering said. “Come and meet our new director, Lindsay Anderson, and hear about our renewed vision for bringing hope for the future to pregnant teens and young adults who have young children to raise.”

The group will also bring back the event, “Storage Wars – Craig Style,” which will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Big Bar Storage, 594 Stock Drive.

The event includes silent auction items, a garage sale unit and a unit that will be opened at 9 a.m. for inspection and auction.

“We’ve worked hard to have quality items for the silent auction and garage sale portions, and the actual unit auction is always fun,” Van Couvering said. “You won’t want to miss this.”