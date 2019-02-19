Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center seeks consigners for children’s clothing sale

Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center is seeking consigners for inaugural Momma Outfitters Kids Consignment Sale.

Event organizers are seeking clothing and items suitable for children ages infant to pre-teen to be placed on sale during the event, planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12 and 13 under the grandstands at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Consigners keep 60 percent of sales, with 40 percent going to the Pregnancy and Family Center. Consigners must also pay a registration fee.

Early registration fee is $5 until March 22; the fee will then increase to $10. For more information and to register as a consigner visit yvcenter4hope.org/event.

Admission to the sale is free.