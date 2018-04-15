Yampa Valley photographers encouraged to enter greater sandhill crane photo contest

The greater sandhill cranes have returned to the Yampa Valley and so has a popular contest for photographers.

The 2018 Yampa Valley Crane Festival Photo Contest is underway. Photographers of all ages and levels are invited to enter.

“Now is a perfect time to photograph the cranes before they begin their nesting cycle,” said Nancy Merrill, president of the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition.

Rules and registration follow:

• Submit photographs by email to cranefestphoto@gmail.com.

• Two submissions per person are allowed.

• Photographers must indicate their entry category: Professional, amateur or youth (under 18).

• Along with each photo, the entrant must include the photographer's name, age (if under 18), phone number, the location of the photo, date it was taken and a title for the image.

Photos submitted to the photo contest must be taken in the Yampa Valley between Sept. 1, 2017 and Aug. 13, 2018.

Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden.

Complete photo contest rules, rights, guidelines and submission instructions can be found at coloradocranes.org/programs-2/2018-photo-contest.