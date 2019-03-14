Yampa Valley nonprofits offer multiple scholarships to Moffat County High School seniors

Editor’s Note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call her at 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.

Deadlines are fast approaching for scholarships offered by a number of nonprofit organizations in the Yampa Valley.

Due in March

• March 26 — Craig Kiwanis is offering several scholarships to seniors and current college students.

• March 26 — The family of Sarah Fleming and the Craig Kiwanis Club are offering the Sarah Fleming Memorial Scholarship to seniors.

• March 29 — Moffat County 4-H Foundation is offering scholarships to seniors and current college students who have participated in 4-H and/or FFA.

• March 29 — The Family of Franklin "Pud" Stetson is offering a $1,500 memorial scholarship to a senior or current college student who participated in 4-H and/or FFA, has a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and plans to pursue a degree in agricultural or business.

• March 29 — PEO Chapter AJ is offering two $1,000 scholarships to senior girls.

• March 29 — Moffat County Sheriff's Office is offering one $1,000 scholarship to seniors.

• March 29 — Colorado County Clerks Association is offering scholarships to seniors.

• March 29 — Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is offering one $1,000 scholarship to seniors.

• March 30 — Associated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter is offering four scholarships to students pursuing a career in construction. For more information or to obtain an application, visit abcrmc.org/bob-piper-scholarship.

• March 31 — Bears Ears Sportsman Club and Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA and Bears Ears Sportsman Club are offering scholarships to seniors who have been involved in shooting sports.

Due in April

• April 1 — Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is holding a crane-inspired creative arts contest for seniors and is accepting entries in three categories — writing, poetry, other artistic media — with a total of $5,000 in scholarships to be awarded to winners. The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior, and habitat of greater sandhill cranes. CCCC will accept only one entry per student. To learn more or enter, visit coloradocranes.org/programs-2/creative-arts-contest/.

Additional scholarship opportunities

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

• To learn more about financial aid, visit collegecovered.com.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com, or call 970-875-1794.